LATEST PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
52° Good Afternoon
News

Man fatally shot in head on Queens subway platform: NYPD

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police spokesman.

Subway trains were being diverted as police conduct

Subway trains were being diverted as police conduct an investigation Sunday afternoon. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone
Print

A man was shot and killed on an elevated Queens subway platform Sunday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

The victim was shot in the head while standing on the southbound platform of the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station of the 7 line, a police spokesman said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesman confirmed.

Trains are being diverted in both directions as police conduct an investigation. The shooter is still at large. 

The MTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Vincent

Vin has been covering transportation at amNewYork since 2016. He first landed on the beat at his hometown newspaper, the Staten Island Advance, in 2014.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

On Feb. 1, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Cory Booker announces 2020 presidential run
On Sunday, about 3,000 Jewish Orthodox women gathered How to feed 3,000 hungry Jewish Orthodox women in 1 night
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. greets supporters Martin Luther King Jr.'s life, in photos
Women came together on Saturday to protest injustice 2019 Women’s March in Manhattan
A couple stroll on the snow-covered promenade on Scenes from the winter wonderland
Liz Glazer, director of the New York City How NYC wants marijuana to be legalized