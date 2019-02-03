News Man fatally shot in head on Queens subway platform: NYPD The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police spokesman. Subway trains were being diverted as police conduct an investigation Sunday afternoon. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone Updated February 3, 2019 2:18 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A man was shot and killed on an elevated Queens subway platform Sunday afternoon, according to the NYPD. The victim was shot in the head while standing on the southbound platform of the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station of the 7 line, a police spokesman said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesman confirmed. Trains are being diverted in both directions as police conduct an investigation. The shooter is still at large. The MTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone Vin has been covering transportation at amNewYork since 2016. He first landed on the beat at his hometown newspaper, the Staten Island Advance, in 2014. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.