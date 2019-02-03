A man was shot and killed on an elevated Queens subway platform Sunday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

The victim was shot in the head while standing on the southbound platform of the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station of the 7 line, a police spokesman said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesman confirmed.

Trains are being diverted in both directions as police conduct an investigation. The shooter is still at large.

The MTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.