Man dies months after being sucker punched in Queens robbery; case ruled homicide, NYPD says

The death of a Queens man who was sucker punched during a robbery several months ago was deemed a homicide on Tuesday, the NYPD said.

Mohamaad Alam, 66, was talking on his cellphone outside MIM Wireless, located at 167-05 Hillside Ave. in Jamaica Hills, on Sept. 28 when a teenager snatched his phone from him, according to cops. When he chased after the thief, another teen stepped forward and punched Alam in the side of the head, they said.

Alam suffered a contusion to the head and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition. He died at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital on Wednesday, and police are now considering upgraded charges against the suspects.

Shyquan Kimble and Jaleel Steele, both 16, were arrested in connection with the case on Oct. 2 and charged with robbery and assault, police said.

Kimble and Steele are set to appear in Queens Supreme Court on March 1.