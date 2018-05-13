A Queens teacher who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead in upstate New York, police said.

Keith Johnson, 46, was last seen in his gray Hyundai Elantra outside P.S. 29 in College Point, where he worked as a music teacher, on Saturday, May 4, police said.

He drove over the outbound Throgs Neck Bridge at about 10:30 the next morning, police said.

His body was found in a wooded area near Shandaken, a town in Ulster County that is surrounded by forest, police said.

Johnson reportedly was an avid hiker and enjoyed camping.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.