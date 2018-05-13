LATEST PAPER
Queens teacher, reported missing, was found dead in upstate New York, police say

Keith Johnson, 46, was last seen driving over the Throgs Neck Bridge, police said.

Keith Johnson was found dead in the woods

Keith Johnson was found dead in the woods upstate weeks after he was reported missing, police said.

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
A Queens teacher who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead in upstate New York, police said.

Keith Johnson, 46, was last seen in his gray Hyundai Elantra outside P.S. 29 in College Point, where he worked as a music teacher, on Saturday, May 4, police said.

He drove over the outbound Throgs Neck Bridge at about 10:30 the next morning, police said.

His body was found in a wooded area near Shandaken, a town in Ulster County that is surrounded by forest, police said.

Johnson reportedly was an avid hiker and enjoyed camping.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

