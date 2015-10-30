Quantcast
Queens woman turns herself in for hit-run crash that injured housing detective

October 30, 2015
A Queens woman turned herself in Thursday for a hit-and-run crash that sent an off-duty detective to the hospital after seeing news reports on the collision, according to police officials.

Ellen Rivera-Moya, 50, allegedly struck the 48-year-old housing detective with an SUV in Middle Village on 80th Street and Cooper Avenue about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. She then fled the scene.

The cop injured his head, and was treated at an area hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Queens District Attorney tells amNewYork she was charged with leaving the scene of an accident without reporting it, and not exercising due care.

