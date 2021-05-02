Robber in Sunset Park stick attack takes off with a meager $50

NYPD are seeking the pubic’s assistance in identifying the individual captured in surveillance footage fleeing the scene of a robbery that left a 44 year old man bloody and bruised about the face in Sunset Park on Tuesday.
The seemingly random attack occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. in front of 5119 6th Avenue when the victim was taken by surprise and struck several times with a wooden stick, leading to facial lacerations and a fractured nose.
After falling to the ground, the victim was stripped of his wallet containing a sparse $50 in cash.
EMS were called and the victim was treated at NYU Langone Hospital, Brooklyn. Few details are known about the assailant other than that he was of a dark complexion and wearing dark colored clothing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.