Man yells racial slurs, spits on woman on subway in midtown, NYPD says

Police are looking for a man who yelled racial slurs at a woman and spit in her face on a train in midtown last month.

The man yelled the slurs and anti-black statements at the 33-year-old woman on a southbound 1 train as it arrived at the 42nd Street station at about 9:25 a.m. on Nov. 30, the NYPD said.

He then spit in her face and got off the train, fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

The NYPD released a sketch of the suspect Thursday night.

Earlier this week, elected officials called for a new mayoral office dedicated to fighting hate crimes. There have been a number of recent incidents, including a man punching and stabbing a woman allegedly because of her race at a Brooklyn train station, and a man punching an Orthodox Jewish man in Brooklyn.