Rangers break free from scoring funk

The Rangers finally broke out of their scoring slump, netting a season-high eight goals in Tuesday night’s 8-4 victory in Ottawa, which could be a sign of things to come.

After entering the game with just six goals in their previous four games combined, they tallied eight goals in a game for the first time since April 19 of last season, against the Sabres.

Six different Rangers scored against the Senators, including team leader Rick Nash, who scored his first two goals since March 7. Derick Brassard also scored twice, his first points since March 1. Even defenseman John Moore, who doesn’t regularly fill up the goal column, scored his first goal since Nov. 21.

But even in the scoring barrage, right winger Martin St. Louis was unable to score his first goal as a Ranger. His last goal came on March 1, when he was still playing for the Lightning.

St. Louis hasn’t had a scoring slump this lengthy — 10 games — since a 10-game streak from Jan. 22-Feb. 14 last season, although he had 11 assists during that time. He has three assists in eight games since being acquired at the trade deadline.

Center Brad Richards also has had a tough time finding the net lately. He has not scored a goal in eight games and has just two assists during that stretch. The veteran only has one goal in his last 13 games.

The Rangers are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference with 12 games left to play. They hold a two-point lead over the eighth-seeded Blue Jackets, whom they face on Friday night.