Reckless racer cuffed for mowing down spectator in SoHo

Police cuffed Wednesday the man allegedly responsible for driving over the head of an illegal street race fan in SoHo.

Twenty-two-year-old Tyler Greer of Piscataway, New Jersey turned himself in to the 1st Precinct on March 23, four days after the horrifying incident took place. According to a source close to the investigation, Greer surrendered himself to police at noon alongside family members and a lawyer.

As the reckless racer was led away from the station in cuffs, he remained silent and refused to answer questions regarding the gruesome affair.

On March 19, Greer was performing a spinning stunt—known as donuts—inside his Infiniti sedan at the intersection of Vandam and Greenwich Streets in Hudson Square for a rowdy crowd just after midnight. Video footage of the illegal performance shows several spectators running up to the vehicle to film the slick trick on their cell phones when one 23-year-old man stumbled and fell beneath the screeching tires.

Greer fled the scene, leaving the victim to be rushed to Bellevue Hospital with a fractured skull, brain injury, and severe trauma to the body. He remains in critical condition.

Greer is charged with assault, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.