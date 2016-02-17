Reilly Flaherty loses wallet at Wilco concert in Brooklyn, gets hilarious letter from finder

Good Samaritan or wallet-stealing villain? A New Yorker got a hilarious letter and half of his belongings back after he lost his wallet in Brooklyn, he said.

Reilly Flaherty told Mashable that he lost his wallet at a Wilco concert. A week later — after he had canceled his credit cards and ordered a new ID — the now-worthless cards were returned to him. But his MetroCard, cash and wallet? Sorry, buddy – finders keepers.

Flaherty did get a letter explaining his belongings’ whereabouts, which is either funny, mean or a mix of both. It reads:

“Dear Reilly Flaherty,

I found your wallet and your drivers license and your address so here’s your credit cards and other important stuff. I kept the cash because I needed weed, the metrocard because well the fare’s $2.75 now, and the wallet cause it’s kinda cool. enjoy the rest of your day. Toodles, Anonymous”

Flaherty called the anonymous person “the Walter White of wallet returning” in an email to Mashable.

“They start out with seemingly good intentions, but then you quickly realize they’re actually just a villain plagued with an insatiable appetite for MetroCard spending and marijuana-infused subway rides, hurting everyone they love around them,” he said.