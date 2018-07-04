The dates are set for a “unity tour” hosted by a group of Bronx teens who hope to inspire their peers to be more involved in their communities.

The “Youth Connect: Journey to Unity Tour” was organized by the Renaissance Youth Council, which promotes positive change through community service and participation in community board and local NYPD precinct meetings. Made up of teens and young adults ages 13 to 24, the council is hosting the tour to encourage youth to have similar involvement in neighborhoods across the city.

“It’s pushing the potential out of them to be the next political leaders, to be the next great artist, to be the next inspiration or role model to the younger generation that feels like they don’t have hope,” council member Damarilee Alvarado, 21, of Morris Park, said at a May meeting.

All the events, featuring speakers and music, will take place on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

The council also has two competitions to help promote the events: a T-shirt design contest and a poetry or essay contest. First-place winners will get $300 and second- and third-place winners will get $100. All submissions should be emailed to youthcouncil@renaissanceyouth.org by July 15 at 9 p.m. More information and rules can be found on the Renaissance Youth Center website.

Here are the dates and locations of the tour:

-July 25: Rufus King Park in Jamaica

-Aug. 1: Betsy Head Park in Brownsville

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

-Aug. 8: Jackie Robinson Park in upper Manhattan

-Aug. 15: Tappen Park in Stapleton

-Aug. 22: Mullaly Park in the west Bronx