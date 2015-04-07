Accused casino shooter arrested; link to brawl unknown

An East New York man was arrested for allegedly busting off shots at Resorts World Casino.

A trigger-happy East New York man was arrested Tuesdayfor allegedly busting off shots in the parking lot of Resorts World Casino, where a melee had erupted inside over the weekend.

Jaquan Roberts, 22, who was arrested in 2010 after accidentally putting a bullet in his right leg, was put in cuffs for Friday’s parking lot shooting, according to the NYPD. Officers did not find anyone with gunshot wounds at local hospitals, according to officials.

After firing his weapon around 10:50 p.m., Roberts went inside the casino, where he was seen on surveillance video, according to police. Law enforcement was able to match that footage to video of his gray 2001 Acura leaving the scene. Roberts was identified through the car’s plates and registration information, his driver’s license photo, and the surveillance footage from inside the casino, according to the NYPD.

Roberts was charged with attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment; he had a criminal possession of a weapon charge for the 2010 arrest.

An NYPD spokesman said it has not determined whether the shooting was related to the massive brawl inside Resorts World Casino that happened shortly after the 911 call about shots being fired.

Three people were arrested over the fight between two groups that was sparked at a new daiquiri bar called Fat Tuesday. Video of the slugfest showed chairs and fists flying as people cleared out of the establishment.