Dig in! City announces dates for Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week, a 23-year tradition, will run this summer from Monday, July 21 through Friday, Aug. 15, the city announced yesterday.
Diners may choose from over 300 restaurants that will offer three-course lunches for $25 and three-course dinners for $38.
Deals will run Monday through Friday, and Sunday participation will vary by establishment. A full list of restaurants, and booking for reservations, will be available at nycgo.com beginning July 9.
This year NYC & Company, the city’s official tourism and marketing organization, will be inviting users to share their Restaurant Week experiences using the hashtag #NYCRestaurantWeek.