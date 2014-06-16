Dig in! City announces dates for Restaurant Week

Reservations will open up on July 9.

Restaurant Week, a 23-year tradition, will run this summer from Monday, July 21 through Friday, Aug. 15, the city announced yesterday.

Diners may choose from over 300 restaurants that will offer three-course lunches for $25 and three-course dinners for $38.

Deals will run Monday through Friday, and Sunday participation will vary by establishment. A full list of restaurants, and booking for reservations, will be available at nycgo.com beginning July 9.

This year NYC & Company, the city’s official tourism and marketing organization, will be inviting users to share their Restaurant Week experiences using the hashtag #NYCRestaurantWeek.