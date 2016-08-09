Reward in death of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano rises to $20,000, NYPD says

The increase comes after investigators failed to find a DNA match from a sample from her body.

The reward for information about the death of Karina Vetrano, killed while jogging near her home in Howard Beach last week, was increased to $20,000, police said Tuesday.

The increase comes less than a day after a town-hall style meeting in the neighborhood and after investigators failed to find a DNA match from a sample from her body.

Vetrano, 30, had gone for a run at about 5 p.m. Aug. 2, but police and her family started searching for her when she didn’t come home.

Her body was found facedown about 15 feet from a trail near 161st Avenue and 78th Street in Spring Creek Park.