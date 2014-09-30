Rich Tomko named new publisher of amNewYork

Tomko will oversee the day-to-day operations for the newspaper and its digital products.

Rich Tomko, who has more than 18 years of digital publishing experience, has been named the new publisher of amNewYork.

Tomko will oversee the day-to-day operations for the newspaper and its digital products. He will be responsible for marketing, advertising sales, distribution and other business-related matters.

“I am thrilled to lead the energized team at amNewYork. We will continue to create compelling content and engaging products in print and on mobile platforms, valued by New Yorkers and advertisers alike,” he said in a statement.

Tomko, who has a B.S. in Business Administration from Rider University and an MBA from NYU, joins amNewYork from Boost Digital, where he consulted media companies that were looking to grow their businesses, and formerly served as the CEO of Snooth Media, the largest online wine site. He worked at Time Warner for 14 years in various positions, including as vice president, business development for CNN; and general manager and vice president, business development for Time Inc. Digital.

“Richard is a proven leader with demonstrated abilities to grow contemporary publishing brands,” said Gordon McLeod, the publisher of Newsday Media Group. “I am confident that Richard’s strong leadership and management skills will best position amNewYork for continued success.”

amNewYork is part of Newsday Media Group, which is owned by Cablevision Systems Corporation.