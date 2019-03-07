Queens District Attorney Richard Brown, the longest-serving DA in the city, announced Thursday he will resign on June 1 for health reasons.

Brown, 86, had previously announced he would not seek another term, sparking a crowded field of candidates vying for his seat in the upcoming June primary.

“It had been my hope that I would be able to finish out this term in office,” Brown said in a statement. “Unfortunately, that is not to be. Given the current state of my health and my ongoing health issues, it has become increasingly difficult to fully perform the powers and duties of my office in the manner in which I have done since 1991.”

Brown, often called Judge Brown for his time on the bench, has been battling Parkinson’s disease. John Ryan, his chief assistant district attorney, will take over day-to-day duties of the office.

“I will continue to work closely with my staff until my retirement to ensure an orderly transition for this office and for the residents of Queens County,” he said. “I thank the people of Queens for their much appreciated support over the years.”

Brown pointed out his resignation takes effect on the 28th anniversary of his first day in office.

Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, City Councilman Rory Lancman and former Supreme Court Judge an Assistant District Attorney Greg Lasak are some of the candidates who are running for Brown’s seat.