Rick Moranis explains why he won’t return for new “Ghostbusters” movie

The Keymaster will not be returning to our screens for the “Ghostbusters” reboot, the man himself has confirmed.

Rick Moranis came out of the woodwork Wednesday specifically to address why he won’t be joining the handful of original cast members from the 1984 flick, explaining to The Hollywood Reporter that returning to the franchise “makes no sense” to him.

“I hope it’s terrific,” Moranis said of the upcoming film. “But it just makes no sense to me. Why would I do just one day of shooting on something I did 30 years ago?”

His old colleagues clearly do not share the same sentiment — Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver have all signed up for the film, which is currently in production.

The 2016 incarnation of the supernatural franchise will star Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones in the lead roles. Chris Hemsworth and Cecily Strong are also among the cast.

The 62-year-old comic — best known (in addition to “Ghostbusters”) for his roles in “Spaceballs,” “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” and “The Flintstones” — has stayed mostly off-screen in recent years. Raising his two children following the death of his wife, Ann, in 1997 to breast cancer has been his main focus. He has worked off-screen as a voice actor, including the animated “Brother Bear” films.

Moranis fans are in luck though, as that might be about to change. “I’m interested in anything that I would find interesting,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “As soon as one comes along that piques my interest, I’ll probably do it. [But Ghostbusters] didn’t appeal to me.”

(Keira Alexander)