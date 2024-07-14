Riverside Park death: Son questioned after mother fatally pushed down embankment, authorities say

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Manhattan detectives are questioning the son of a woman who fell to her death down an embankment in Riverside Park on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities believe the victim, a 44-year-old woman, was shoved off the high point near the intersection of Riverside Drive and West 165th Street at about 4:13 p.m. on July 14.

Officers from the 33rd Precinct rushed to the location after receiving reports of a serious assault.

Upon arrival, sources familiar with the investigation said, witnesses told the responding officers that the victim’s son, aged 22, allegedly shoved the 44-year-old woman down the grassy embankment. So far, the motive remains unknown.

Police report that the woman suffered serious injuries as a result of the fall.

EMS rushed her to Harlem Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

Police officers took her son into custody at the scene for further questioning. Charges are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.