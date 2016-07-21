RNC 2016: Ivanka Trump makes pitch to women as she introduces her father

Ivanka Trump said her father will fight for equal pay for women as president.

As she introduced her father as the Republican nominee for president Thursday night, Ivanka Trump made a pitch to women.

Speaking on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention, she spoke of her own experience working as an executive of The Trump Organization while raising three children, but noted that she is “far more fortunate than most.”

Ivanka told the crowd that there were women working at her father’s company “long before it was commonplace” to see women in the workforce. She said there are more female executives in the company today than male executives.

“Women are paid equally for the work that we do, and when a woman becomes a mother, she is supported, not shut out,” she said.

She said her father will make this the norm for the country if elected president.

“He will fight for equal pay for equal work,” she said. “And I will fight for this, too, right alongside of him.”

She said her father has hired people of all backgrounds and ethnicities, and called him “colorblind and gender neutral.”

Ivanka said that she does not always consider herself a Republican or a Democrat and often has difficulty choosing who to vote for. But she will have no problem this year, she added.

“This is the moment, and Donald Trump is the person to make America great again,” she said.