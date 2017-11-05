A man robbed a straphanger on an A train, kicking and punching him repeatedly before taking $500 and a cellphone, police said.

The suspect started beating the victim, 30, in the face and head on Oct. 2, around 9:30 p.m. on the A train at the Nostrand Avenue station, according to authorities.

The men didn’t exchange any words, but the suspect hit the man several times before grabbing the victim’s cellphone and $500 in cash from his pants’ pockets, police said.

The suspect fled the train in an unknown direction and the victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who had short braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.