Rock out to fire escape concert on Lower East Side this weekend | amNewYork

By Teresa Abbate

Most New York City concert halls, clubs, and performance spaces remain closed to stop the spread of COVID-19, with several beloved venues shuttering completely. Despite the inherent challenges that lockdown has presented for live music, NYC musicians continue to innovate—and show that anything can be a venue now.

On Oct. 24, musicians and neighbors Jill Fiore, Jason Taylor, and The Baron will perform rock originals from their fire escape on the Lower East Side. The “Fiore Escape” show borrows inspiration from the Alfred Hitchcock classic, “Rear Window,” in which Jimmy Stewart’s protagonist watches his neighbors while recovering from a broken leg.

“I had COVID this past spring, and when I felt better, I remember crawling onto my fire escape and feeling so alive,” explains guitarist and organizer Jill Fiore. “I had hope coming out of that experience. With so many musicians and venues struggling right now, it was a wakeup call to make something happen.”

“Keeping people’s resilience up is so important right now,” continues Fiore. “My music focuses on empowerment; no matter how bad things are, you’ll come out stronger on the other side. I want my fellow New Yorkers to know that and if I need to scream it through an amp on my fire escape, that’s what I’m going to do.”

The socially distanced performance starts at 6 p.m. on Essex Street between Grand and Hester Streets, above Delancey’s Car Service. No cover, but attendees should wear a mask or face covering.

The show will also be streaming on Instagram Live via @soundandfiore.