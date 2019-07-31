The search for an 18-year-old man in the waters off Rockaway ended tragically on Wednesday morning when his body was discovered near a jetty "in the vicinity" of Beach 61st Street, according to police.

The man, who was not identified, was unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

First responders rushed to Beach 61st Street on Tuesday night after receiving 911 calls for two distressed swimmers shortly before 8 p.m. A 14-year-old was pulled from the water and transported to St. John’s Hospital in stable condition.

Rescuers spent hours searching for the man in the water but were unable to locate him.

Rockaway is known for its rough surf, and swimmers are cautioned to stay out of the water when lifeguards are not present. Lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.

This is the third drowning death along Rockaway Beach this summer. Earlier this month, a couple drowned in the area off Beach 9th Street after going for a swim after 10 p.m.