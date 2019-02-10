News Ruben Diaz Sr. faces calls to resign over 'bigotry' in wake of comments "I didn't say anything wrong, so I don't need to apologize," the councilman told amNewYork Sunday evening. Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr. is unapologetic after saying "the Council is controlled by the homosexual community" in an interview. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated February 10, 2019 8:20 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The City Council's LGBT and Women's caucuses called on Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr. to resign after he said in a recent interview that "the Council is controlled by the homosexual community." The caucuses released a joint statement Sunday afternoon, saying the 75-year-old Bronx elected official had a history of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and actions — including voting against the state's Marriage Equality Act — and saying he should not be part of the city's governing body. NY1 first reported that Diaz Sr. made the comments to the radio show "El Desahogo" earlier this month. "Council Member Diaz's comments this week show that he is only doubling down on offensiveness and bigotry," the caucuses said in a statement. In addition to his resignation, the Council members called on the Council Committee on Standards and Ethics to investigate Diaz Sr. "I didn't say anything wrong, so I don't need to apologize," Diaz Sr. told amNewYork Sunday evening. Diaz Sr. likened his comments to saying that "Dominicans control the bodegas . . . Is there anything wrong with saying that?" He continued: "The only people who can ask for my resignation are the residents of the 18th Council District in November of 2021." City Council Speaker Corey Johnson responded to the calls for discipline against Diaz, noting that he "feels their anger and pain." "We are currently reviewing all potential disciplinary scenarios. Nothing is off the table," he said in a statement Sunday afternoon. (With Vincent Barone) By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.