LATEST PAPER
34° Good Afternoon
34° Good Afternoon
News

Ruben Diaz Sr. faces calls to resign over 'bigotry' in wake of comments 

"I didn't say anything wrong, so I don't need to apologize," the councilman told amNewYork Sunday  evening.

Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr. is unapologetic after saying

Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr. is unapologetic after saying "the Council is controlled by the homosexual community" in an interview. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
Print

The City Council's LGBT and Women's caucuses called on Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr. to resign after he said in a recent interview that "the Council is controlled by the homosexual community."

The caucuses released a joint statement Sunday afternoon, saying the 75-year-old Bronx elected official had a history of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and actions — including voting against the state's Marriage Equality Act — and  saying he should not be part of the city's governing body. NY1 first reported that Diaz Sr. made the comments to the radio show "El Desahogo" earlier this month.

"Council Member Diaz's comments this week show that he is only doubling down on offensiveness and bigotry," the caucuses said in a statement.

In addition to his resignation, the Council members called on the Council Committee on Standards and Ethics to investigate Diaz Sr.  

"I didn't say anything wrong, so I don't need to apologize," Diaz Sr. told amNewYork Sunday evening.

Diaz Sr. likened his comments to saying that "Dominicans control the bodegas . . . Is there anything wrong with saying that?"

He continued: "The only people who can ask for my resignation are the residents of the 18th Council District in November of 2021."

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson responded to the calls for discipline against Diaz, noting that he "feels their anger and pain." 

"We are currently reviewing all potential disciplinary scenarios. Nothing is off the table," he said in a statement Sunday afternoon. 

(With Vincent Barone)

Ivan

Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic sturgeon from Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants
Olga Naidenko, senior science adviser for children's environmental Potential health effects from exposure to lead
When Terisa Guy-Mayweather moved into a Brooklyn apartment, she Brooklyn resident: 'They never told me what was going on'
Beto O'Rourke tells Oprah Winfrey that he will Beto 2020? Maybe...