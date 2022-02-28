Quantcast
Ukraine Invasion

Russia complains to U.S. about protests near its diplomatic facilities

By Hugh Lawson, Reuters
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia February 7, 2019.
REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Russia complained on Monday to the U.S. ambassador to Moscow over what it described as “hostile” protests near its diplomatic facilities in the United States and told Washington to ensure the safety of its staff, Russia’s foreign ministry said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked anger across much of the Western world.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov made the comments to U.S. ambassador John Sullivan at a meeting in Moscow. They also discussed other bilateral issues, the foreign ministry said.

