Ruthie Ann Miles, struck in Park Slope, Brooklyn, crash, is out of ICU

The pregnant mom, 34, was hospitalized after the crash that killed her 4-year-old daughter.

The Tony-award winning actress who was injured in a fatal car crash in Park Slope earlier this week was released from ICU and is recovering, according to a statement posted to her Twitter account on Thursday.

Thirty-four-year-old Ruth Ann Blumenstein — better known by her stage name Ruthie Ann Miles — posted to Twitter that she was doing better. Her 4-year-old daughter Abigail Blumenstein was killed in the collision, but her unborn child was unharmed.

“Thank you for your prayers over our families and holding us in our pain,” the note read. “Please continue to pray for the Lew and the Blumenstein families as we process the unthinkable and lay our grief in the loving arms of Jesus. Joshua and Abigail are now resting in Heavenly peace and Joy.”

On Monday, 44-year-old Dorothy Bruns crashed her white Volvo into a group of pedestrians at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Ninth Street in Brooklyn, killing 4-year-old Abigail and 1-year-old Joshua Lew. Lew’s mother, 33-year-old Lauren Lew, was also injured in the crash.

Bruns suffers from seizures and may have been foaming at the mouth after the crash, according to sources.

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Bruns should be arrested and never allowed to get behind the wheel of a car again.

By Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe page set up a day after the crash had amassed more than $390,000, including some generous celebrity donations.

Actress Katie Holmes and songwriter and Oscar-winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez each donated $10,000. Actress Keri Russell pitched in $3,000, and comedian Amy Schumer donated $2,500. Several Broadway stars, including Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jonathan Groff donated $1,000 each.