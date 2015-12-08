SantaCon pub crawl to begin in Brooklyn’s McCarren Park

About 1,000 people are expected to show up for this year’s SantaCon.

Brooklynites better watch out Saturday, because Santas are coming to town.

The city’s Parks Department confirmed Tuesday that SantaCon will be kicking off in McCarren Park at 10 a.m. before heading to other parts of the city for the pub crawl. About 1,000 participants will take a photo at asphalt football fields 1 and 2, and parks officials say they will make sure Greenpoint and Williamsburg residents aren’t disturbed.

“Parks has worked with NYPD and the community to ensure the gathering in McCarren to launch this year’s SantaCon is safe, orderly and respectful of the local community,” a representative for the agency said in a statement.

The representative added that the SantaCon participants won’t be gathering officially at any other park in the city.

The Santas plan to move to the East Village, according to reports, but details will be revealed closer to Saturday. The pub crawl has come under fire over the years from New Yorkers over instances where the Santas have engaged in public drunkenness and violence.

Organizers contend they don’t encourage the inappropriate behavior and say the crawl helps benefit small businesses. The organizers instruct participants to be friendly and avoid conflicts as part of the “Santa Code,” which is posted on SantaCon website.

Elected officials this week urged the state to crack down on any SantaCon bad behavior, and the State Liquor Authority announced it will have inspectors accompany police officers to enforce drinking laws at SantaCon locations.