WTC guard accused of slashing another man over a French fry fight at downtown McDonald’s, police say

A 54-year-old World Trade Center security guard was charged with slashing another man after the pair got into a fight over flying French fries at a lower Manhattan McDonald’s early Monday, police said.

The fight escalated when the 20-year-old victim started throwing French fries at the on-duty private security guard, Saul Puente, inside the McDonalds on Broadway, between Liberty Street and Maiden Lane, said a law enforcement official. They started to argue with each before the fight spilled out onto the street at about 3:40 a.m.

Puente, from the Bronx, then allegedly took out a knife and slashed the other man in the chest and face, police said.

Puente then ran but police caught up with him about 20 minutes later near Church and Vesey streets, the corner by 2 World Trade Center. The knife was never recovered.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in stable condition. Puente was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital to be treated for a cut to his lip.

Puente was awaiting arraignment Monday and could not be reached for comment. He had no prior arrests, police said.