Schoolgirl attacked by ‘mentally unstable’ woman inside Manhattan subway while on the way to school

Police in Manhattan are hunting for an unhinged woman who attacked a teenage girl as she waited for a train earlier this month.

According to police sources, the disturbing incident unfolded at the Union Square subway station just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Law enforcement sources reported that the victim, a 16-year-old girl, was on her way to school and waiting for a Brooklyn-bound N train when the unknown woman approached. The suspect then punched in the face with a closed fist without provocation, cops said.

The teen was left with pain and redness in her left eye; according to police, EMS treated her at the scene. The suspect fled the location on foot.

Police described the perpetrator as standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She was last seen pulling a suitcase alongside her. Sources familiar with the incident report that the attacker is described as acting erratically and appearing to be mentally unstable.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.