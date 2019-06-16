News FAA should require black boxes in helicopters, Schumer says FDNY firefighters stationed at the scene of a fatal helicopter crash last week. Photo Credit: FDNY Twitter By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated June 16, 2019 2:19 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Sen. Chuck Schumer called on the Federal Aviation Administration to mandate flight data recorders in helicopters, citing last week's fatal crash in Midtown. The National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary investigation into Monday's crash, which killed pilot Tim McCormack, found that the aircraft did not have a flight data recorder or black box. The board, a government agency charged with improving transportation safety, has urged the FAA since 2011 to mandate that all helicopters have these devices. The FAA has yet to act on this recommendation. Schumer, the Senate's minority leader, speculated that the FAA has not instituted this rule because of the costs associated with it. "In the name of safety, the FAA must take another look at the NTSB’s reports on chopper crashes similar to the one in New York City just last week and propel the safety measures that have been collecting dust for far too long,” Schumer said in a statement. The FAA did not return requests for comment. Black boxes record more than a thousand data points, including the speed and altitude of flights. Investigators have been able to piece together crucial information from this data and determine the causes of air crashes and catastrophes, according to Schumer. "We do this for commercial planes, so it makes all the sense in the world for choppers, too," Schumer said in a statement. By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Pilot dies after crash landing on roof of midtown buildingThe helicopter crash-landed on the roof of 787 Seventh Ave., between 51st and 52nd streets, around 1:45 p.m., according to the FDNY. Pilot in crash not certified to fly in poor weather: FAAPilots are required to have an instrument flight rating certification to fly in conditions where the cloud ceiling is below 1,000 feet and visibility is less than 3 miles, the FAA said. Pilot in chopper crash 'well-known and well-respected'Pilot Tim McCormack was also a 25-year veteran of the East Clinton Fire Department in upstate New York. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.