Police released new images of the suspected scooter-riding robber who dragged a woman down a Manhattan sidewalk earlier this month.

The man was caught on video mounting the sidewalk on a motorized scooter at First Avenue and East 64th Street in Lenox Hill at about 3 p.m. on May 4. He then grabbed an 86-year-old woman’s purse, pulling her down to the ground and dragging her for several feet, the video shows.

The new images released by the NYPD show the man wearing a yellow helmet and a jacket that appears to say “Good Vibes Only.”

The suspect is also accused of knocking a man’s keys out of his hand in Harlem as he rode by on his scooter, two days after dragging the woman.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.