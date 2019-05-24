News Scooter-riding robber who dragged woman down Manhattan sidewalk still being sought The man grabbed the 86-year-old woman's purse, pulling her down to the ground and dragging her for several feet, video shows. The NYPD has released images of a man they are seeking in connection with the robbery and assault of a woman on May 4. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated May 24, 2019 11:58 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Police released new images of the suspected scooter-riding robber who dragged a woman down a Manhattan sidewalk earlier this month. The man was caught on video mounting the sidewalk on a motorized scooter at First Avenue and East 64th Street in Lenox Hill at about 3 p.m. on May 4. He then grabbed an 86-year-old woman’s purse, pulling her down to the ground and dragging her for several feet, the video shows. The new images released by the NYPD show the man wearing a yellow helmet and a jacket that appears to say “Good Vibes Only.” The suspect is also accused of knocking a man’s keys out of his hand in Harlem as he rode by on his scooter, two days after dragging the woman. No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Man on scooter drags woman down Manhattan sidewalk: Video The man mounted a sidewalk, grabbed the woman's purse and dragged her for several feet, surveillance video shows. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.