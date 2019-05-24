LATEST PAPER
Scooter-riding robber who dragged woman down Manhattan sidewalk still being sought

The man grabbed the 86-year-old woman's purse, pulling her down to the ground and dragging her for several feet, video shows. 

The NYPD has released images of a man they are seeking in connection with the robbery and assault of a woman on May 4. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

Police released new images of the suspected scooter-riding robber who dragged a woman down a Manhattan sidewalk earlier this month.

The man was caught on video mounting the sidewalk on a motorized scooter at First Avenue and East 64th Street in Lenox Hill at about 3 p.m. on May 4. He then grabbed an 86-year-old woman’s purse, pulling her down to the ground and dragging her for several feet, the video shows. 

The new images released by the NYPD show the man wearing a yellow helmet and a jacket that appears to say “Good Vibes Only.” 

The suspect is also accused of knocking a man’s keys out of his hand in Harlem as he rode by on his scooter, two days after dragging the woman. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.

