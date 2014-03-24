Seeing double: 2nd Shake Shack location coming to JFK airport

Double the ShackBurger, double the fun.

Flyers at JFK’s Delta Terminal 4 will soon be able to enjoy not just one, but

two — yes, two — Shake Shacks.

The beloved burger chain is set to open up another location sometime this summer, a Shake Shack spokesperson confirmed, though the date is still, er, up in the air. The new outpost will serve the same menu as the current location, including the classic Shackburger and custard.

And for those of you catching a redeye, breakfast sandwiches will be on the list

as well.

Talk about your airline perks.