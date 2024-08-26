Senior artists bring gorgeous creativity to Greenwich Village

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Love art? Love the Village? Then check out some colorful masterpieces in Greenwich Village created by senior artists at Greenwich House older adult center!

The Greenwich House, in collaboration with neighborhood group Village Alliance, unveiled the gorgeous pieces, some of which resonate a NYC theme, during a ceremony in Astor Place’s South Plaza with the artists, community leaders and others on Monday.

The new installation, which will be on view through the end of the year, is part of a public art project that aims to beautify public infrastructure and celebrate the contributions of older adults to local culture.

Four artists – Karen Batten of Westbeth, Adrienne Gyongy of Independence Plaza, Madeline Richard of Center on the Square, and Merry Aronoff of Our Lady of Pompeii – were selected out of 10 submissions by members of the Greenwich House Older Adult Network, which includes four community centers for adults older than age 60 across the West Village and downtown Manhattan.

Art lovers can check out all the beautiful submissions at greenwichvillage.nyc.

The artwork adorns electrical boxes throughout the plaza.

“Public art is a vital part of our community’s identity and vibrancy. This collaboration with Greenwich House not only brings beautiful art to our streets but also honors the invaluable contributions of our older adult artists,” Scott Hobbs, executive director of the Village Alliance, said. “By engaging with local artists and organizations, we are able to create meaningful cultural experiences that enhance our public spaces and foster a sense of community pride. These partnerships are essential in building a vibrant and inclusive neighborhood that celebrates creativity and supports the arts.”

NYC’s Chief Public Realm Officer Ya-Ting Liu said public spaces have the opportunity to “inspire” people.

“This incredible intergenerational collaboration between The Village Alliance and Greenwich House show us what is possible when partners come together to bring beautiful public art and joy to our neighborhood streets,” Liu said.

NYC Council Member Carlina Rivera, who was not at the ceremony but provided a statement, said she is excited about the art partnership between Greenwich House and the Village Alliance.

“Local partnerships like this are a great way to nurture creativity and cultivate community,” Rivera, who chairs the City Council Cultural Affairs Committee, said.