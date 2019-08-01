LATEST PAPER
80° Good Evening
SEARCH
80° Good Evening
News

Manhattan barber trains to give autistic children sensory inclusive haircuts

Arthur Iskhakov, owner of Barber's Blueprint in lower

Arthur Iskhakov, owner of Barber's Blueprint in lower Manhattan, received special training to offer autistic children sensory-inclusive haircuts. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

By Michelle Bocanegra michelle.bocanegra@amny.com
Print

A longtime barbershop in lower Manhattan has created a safe space for autistic children.

Barber’s Blueprint owner Arthur Iskhakov teamed up with autism advocates at KultureCity to create a sensory-inclusive experience for children on the spectrum.

"A lot of people don’t think about kids with autism,” said Iskhakov, 35, of Brooklyn. “… I see how other people react to it. There’s this big stigma.”

Iskhakov attributed his passion for autism awareness to his role as a parent. His wife Alana Ishakov pushed to include the services, though their children are not on the spectrum.

“We want the best for our children,” he said. “No one wants to feel isolated.”

Knowing how easily a child can get overstimulated in a barber shop — with its many sounds and sensations — Iskhakov has been trained and certified to handle the needs of young, autistic clientele.

He doesn’t use blow dryers or razors, he said, because the vibrations may be overwhelming. He also lowers the salon’s music, and uses tools — fidget toys, therapeutic pads, and noise-cancelling headphones — to temper reactions to the surrounding stimuli.

Iskhakov said he's seen changes in one of his longtime clients, a 10-year-old boy with autism.

“He has become more sociable,” he said. “… His mother told me, this is the first place in the neighborhood that he felt comfortable in.”

Two other employees at Barber’s Blueprint are training to give autistic children haircuts. Dylan Rios, of Staten Island, said he jumped at the opportunity.

“At the end of the day, we work in the customer-service industry… I’m very gung-ho about helping people in any way," Rios, 21, said.

By Michelle Bocanegra michelle.bocanegra@amny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Amtrak announced Wednesday it is on track to complete, Amtrak: Penn Station infrastructure upgrades to be completed by Labor Day
Escape Virtuality, at 130 W. 29th St. in Glimpse into Escape Virtuality, NYC's newest VR, escape room arcade
New York lawmakers, first responders and 9/11 victim advocates Pass 9/11 victims compensation bill, advocates urge
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Timothy Cawley, president Con Ed: Nearly 250,000 lost power during Manhattan blackout
Immigrant communities around New York and across the nation Feds offer few details on immigration raids
New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) Don't cooperate with ICE: NYC council speaker