Severed horse head found in Harlem River Park in Washington Heights: NYPD

It was not immediately clear what happened to the rest of the horse’s body.

A severed horse head was found along with other animal parts and bones, unopened soda bottles and some fruit, inside a Washington Heights Park on Sunday, police said.

A woman walking in Harlem River Park, near 190th Street, found the horse head inside a sealed Corona box at about 11 a.m.

The fresh fruit, the soda, and remains of other animals were inside the box as well. One of the heads appeared to be cooked.

Police then contacted the ASPCA.

