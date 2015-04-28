Two killed, four injured in shooting during funeral service at Brooklyn church

Police say no arrests have been made.

A deadly shooting Monday night outside a funeral service in at the Emmanuel Church of God in East Flatbush left two people dead and four injured, police said.

Sharieff Clayton, 40, was fatally shot in the abdomen and Ronald Murphy, 44, was fatally shot in the chest, police said. In addition, two 40-year-old men, as well as two women, 38- and 29 years old, suffered gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Three men shot into the crowd at 8:30 p.m., according to the New York Daily News.

“It sounded like war,” witness Carlo Stamand told the Daily News.