Man shooting at Manhattan high-rise from Roosevelt Island turns himself in, NYPD says

The man shot at the luxury high-rise on two nights last week, police said.

The man suspected of shooting at an Upper East Side high-rise building from Roosevelt Island has turned himself in, police said Friday morning.

Farris Koroma, 22, fired at the luxury high-rise on East 72nd Street in Manhattan on two nights last week, police said.

He shot at a window on the 14th floor on Aug. 16 at about 11:30 p.m. and at another window on the 32nd floor on Aug. 18 at about 1 a.m. No one was injured in the shootings.

The NYPD had released video Wednesday night of two people walking on River Road on Roosevelt Island, near the location police say Koroma fired from. Koroma is believed to be the man seen in the video, an NYPD spokesman said.

Pursuant to an ongoing shots fired at #UpperEastSide/ reckless endangerment investigation on #RooseveltIsland the suspect has surrendered @NYPD114Pct.



Arrested:

Koroma, Farris

22 yr old, male



Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Reckless Endangerment

Criminal Mischief pic.twitter.com/1mpwjfzpVH — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) August 24, 2018

Koroma, who also lives on Roosevelt Island, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.