Cops seek suspects after shootout near Bronx high school

Cops are looking for the two gunslingers they say haphazardly discharged firearms near a Bronx high school earlier this month.

According to police, the two suspects shot at — but did not strike — each other at around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at the corner of Washington Avenue and Claremont Parkway near Mott Hall Bronx High School.

While no injuries were reported, police have deemed the incident reckless endangerment are are seeking the two suspects.

The first of the two alleged perps is described by police as a man with a light complexion, medium build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black jacket, red sweatpants, black sneakers and a multicolored backpack.

The second suspect is described by authorities as a man with a dark complexion and thin build, who was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a white hooded sweatshirt with the word “ESSENTIALS” on the front, white sweatpants and white sneakers.

Cops say the first suspect fled on foot, westbound on Claremont Parkway toward Park Avenue, while the second fled northbound on Washington Avenue and subsequently entered a building near Crotona Park.

Late last month, a man was found dead by gunshot in a car not far from a number of Bronx schools, including Urban Scholars Community School, NYC Autism Charter School Bronx, X479 Bronx Career and College Preparatory High School and X248 The Metropolitan High School. Further investigation determined that the man was shot near East 163 Street and Reverend James Polite Avenue and was driven four minutes to 1180 Union Ave., where he was found by police.

