Shoplifter swipes packs of bacon and conditioner from Manhattan store and slashes employee on his way out | amNewYork

A pork-loving crook remains at large for slicing a Gramercy supermarket worker who tried to stop him from shoplifting a bundle of bacon and hair conditioner on Sunday.

According to police, at 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 13 an unknown man entered a Morton Williams store, located at 278 Park Avenue South. Once inside, the suspect took 10 packages of Oscar Mayer bacon and six bottles of Dove conditioner and concealed them inside a black backpack.

As the thief tried to exit the store without paying for the bacon and conditioner, a 53-year-old male employee attempted to stop him. The crook then pulled out a sharp object and slashed the employee on his left arm.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot to parts unknown and the store was unable to get the items back. The victim was to NYC Health & Hospitals/NYU in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspect taken inside the Morton Williams store:

The suspect is described as an adult man with a medium skin tone, a medium build, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black jacket, black pants, black sneakers, black backpack and a white face mask hanging on his right ear.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.