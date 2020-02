The skull was found at a construction site on Greene Street, near Canal Street.

Construction workers in SoHo discovered a skull on Thursday that likely dates back to the 1800s, police said.

The skull was found at about 9 a.m. as workers were digging at a site on Greene Street, near Canal Street.

While the medical examiner will try to identify the skull, an anthropologist from the ME’s office said the remains were “historic” and dated back to the 1800s, according to a tweet from the 1st Precinct.

“You can’t beat this #tbt,” the precinct tweeted.