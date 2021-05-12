Soho Art Walks—rain and shine this past Saturday

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Setting up on this past Saturday when pretty much the rain had subsided, artists took to their canvases on Greene and Mercer Streets, Canal and also on Broadway— a few artists, invited inside when the rain started up, continued indoors when it stopped.

Participating stores had a few artists outside their storefronts for a safe and fun day.

Soho Art Walks began pre-Covid and continues three times a year featuring artists from all over the world, setting up their easels on Soho sidewalks, creating art for all passersby to see.

Mid-Covid, Soho Art Walks continues to organize, keeping the general public properly distanced while bringing the arts and artists back to Soho.

It is remarkable that both during this Covid time and amidst all the commercial establishments, artists still want to make art in Soho and are nurtured and given showcasing venues by various entities.