SoHo church vandal hurls statues at Virgin Mary, police say

The suspect jumped over a fence at the Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Sullivan Street and vandalized four statues, police said.

A vandal was captured on a surveillance video hurling a statue at a sculpture of Virgin Mary outside of a SoHo church last week, according to the NYPD.

The video shows the suspect, wearing shorts and a beard, picking up a statue outside the Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, at 154 Sullivan St., and heaving it at the Virgin Mary, then climbing over a fence and walking away.

The man picked up two more statues and threw them at the Virgin Mary, before fleeing west on Houston Street, police said. The incident occurred on June 26, 2017 at roughly 12:40 a.m., and police are still looking for the suspect.

All four of the statues were damaged, according to authorities.

The church could not immediately be reached for comment. The video below was provided by the NYPD.