Here are St. Patrick’s Day events you can check out in New York City this weekend

Sláinte! Saint Patrick’s Day, formally observed this Friday, will commemorate the death of Saint Patrick, who is credited as the missionary and bishop who introduced Christianity to Ireland. This March 17, join New Yorkers in a celebration of good luck and charms at numerous events and céilithe across the city.

Below are events in New York City, listed in chronological order, to honor St. Patrick, chow on Irish Soda Bread and Green Beer, enjoy live Irish music and traditional step dancing, pub crawl, and celebrate all things Irish.

Manhattan

New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2023

The New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world. The first parade was held on March 17, 1762 — fourteen years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The parade is held annually on March 17th at precisely 11 a.m. in honor of St. Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland and of the Archdiocese of New York. Approximately 150,000 people march in the parade which draws about 2 million spectators.

When: Friday, March 17, 11 a.m.

Where: Fifth Avenue at East 44th Street to East 79th street, New York, NY

12th Annual Sober St. Patrick’s Day

A grand post-parade celebration of all things Irish featuring All Ireland Champions and award-winning dancers. The new venue is just steps away from the parade route.

When: Friday, March 17, 11 a.m.

Where: Church of Our Saviour Undercroft, 59 Park Avenue & East 38th Street, New York, NY 10012

2023 St. Patrick’s Day Brunch and Parade Fordham University and the Office of Alumni Relations invite you to march with Fordham in New York City’s 262nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. When you arrive at the lineup location, please look out for the big Fordham balloons. A pre-parade brunch will be hosted at 9:30 a.m. at the Yale Club. This event costs $45 per adult.

When: Friday, March 17, 9:30 a.m. brunch, 11:15 a.m. parade

Where: Brunch is at The Yale Club of NYC, 50 Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY, 10017

Saint Patrick’s Day Party at La Vibra NYC

La Vibra is a new cocktail lounge in the heart of the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. General Admission is complimentary. Open Bar Admission includes entrance to the St Patrick Day Event with beer, wine, sparkling, and St Patty Themed Drinks.

When: Friday, March 17, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: La Vibra NYC, 37b West 26th Street New York, NY 10010

St Patrick’s Day Sunset Party at Somewhere Nowhere

Somewhere Nowhere NYC is the ultimate destination for those seeking an unforgettable St Patrick’s Day nightlife experience. Situated high above the bustling city, it boasts the title of the highest nightclub, rooftop, and pool in the entire metropolis. Patrons can soak up stunning views of the surrounding skyline while dancing the night away to with a sunset party hosted by Bouge Group Hospitality.

When: Friday, March 17, 4 p.m – 10 p.m.

Where: Somewhere Nowhere, 112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001

St. Patrick’s Day Mass + Social at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral

They’ll start with Mass at 5:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, then make the short pilgrimage downtown and enjoy dinner and drinks at the Irish pubs on Stone Street in the Financial District.

When: Friday, March 17,

Where: St. Patrick’s Cathedral 5th Avenue New York, NY 10022

St. Patrick’s Day Happy Hour at Molly’s Irish Pub

Join Molly’s Irish Pub for a St. Patrick’s Day Happy Hour to kick things off, and spend the night hanging out and celebrating.

When: Friday, March 17, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Molly’s, 287 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10010

I’m Feelin’ Lucky St Patrick’s Day Party Cruise This St Patrick’s Day, set sail aboard the 2-story Avalon Yacht during the evening sunset hours as we mark the beginning of the Spring season while enjoying breathtaking views of the New York City skyline. When: Friday, March 17, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Where: Avalon Yacht (Skyport Marina), 2430 FDR Dr, New York NY, 10010 Saint Patrick’s Day Dance Party at 230 Fifth Saint Patrick’s Day is fast approaching so join us for a special Saint Paddy’s Day dance party at 230 Fifth. Just $20 which includes a free bar. Tell the doorman that you’re there for Andy Troy’s party. In addition, you’ll have access to The Rooftop Garden with one of NYC’s most spectacular views. When: Friday, March 17, Where: 230 Fifth, 230 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001

St. Patrick’s Day Party at The Dean

Experience ”the luck of the Irish” and celebrate while meeting others in a cool relaxed atmosphere. Ladies who attend will receive a free drink of choice before 7 p.m. For both men and ladies after the free cocktail, for every two drinks purchased, the third will be complimentary the whole evening. This is including on happy hour specials, which are $6 dollar beers, $8 dollar wines and $10 dollar cocktails/premium shots until 8 p.m.There will be a special ” St Patrick’s Day Green Beer” for this event.

When: Friday, March 17,

Where: The Dean NYC, 214 West 39th Street Unit #5, New York, NY 10018

Kiss Me, I’m Irish: New York City St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl (2 Days)

Barcrawlerz is a New York City Bar Crawl like no other. Kiss Me, I’m Irish features the best drink specials and the best bars in town: DROM, AWOL, Bar 13, Coyote Ugly, The Hairy Lemon, Kelly’s Sports Bar, Kingston Hall, Mama’s Bar, Plug Uglies, Reservoir, The Skinny Bar and Lounge.

When: Friday, March 17 p.m., 6 p.m. —

Where: DROM, 85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009

St Patrick’s Day Group Dinner – Upper West Side

Celebrate St Patrick’s Day and enjoy a good meal and great conversations at Upper West Side hot spot, Harvest Kitchen. Corned beef and cabbage will be on the menu along with all their other delicious food. After enjoying a quiet dinner the group may decide to head to a local Irish pub for a pint or two.

When: Friday, March 17,

Where: Harvest Kitchen, 269 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10023

Lepre-Con St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at The Copa

Bring your good luck and shamrocks to The Copa NYC. Grab a free Green Tea Welcome Shot and enjoy 2-for-1 drinks. Enjoy a live Band Performance by Party Train and boogie down with your best friends.

When: Friday, March 17, 7 p.m. –

Where: The Copa NYC, 625 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019

St Patricks Day Party & Beer Pong Competition at Sourmouse

Sour Mouse is an underground game hall and social club on the corner of Essex and Delancey. Get ready to celebrate with great company, awesome games, and plenty of drinks to go around. There’s no cover fee, so grab your friends and come on down! And for all you beer pong enthusiasts, Sour Mouse hosting a competition with a $20 entry fee per team of 2. The winning team will receive a cash prize and bragging rights as the ultimate beer pong champions.

When: Friday, March 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Sour Mouse, 110 Delancey Street, New York, NY 10002

Saint Paddy’s Bar Crawl 2023

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style with the ultimate pub crawl and hit the city’s best bars and enjoy a night of green beers, live music, and good vibes. Whether you’re looking for a wild night out with friends or a festive way to celebrate the holiday, this bar crawl has everything you need to make it a St. Paddy’s to remember.

When: Saturday, March 18,

Where: The Grayson, 16 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10009

2023 Official St. Patrick’s Bar Crawl

Join 1,000-plus Crawlers for the ultimate Saint Patrick’s Day celebration in NYC! You’ll be hitting up some of the city’s best bars and restaurants, with exclusive deals and discounts just for bar crawl participants. Get your tickets now and let the good times roll.

When: Saturday, March 18, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: The Late Late Nightclub, 159 East Houston Street, New York, NY 10002

St Patricks Day at Bounce Sporting Club

Inspired by the 50’s and 60’s era, the 4,000 square-foot space features banquette seating, bar stools that face a lit back bar that gives the illusion of a vintage baseball scoreboard from the 1960’s, and high-top tables filling out the rest of the space – all with perfect views of 30 state-of-the art flat screen HDTVs surrounding the venue.

When: Saturday, March 18,

Where: Bounce Sporting Club, 55 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10010

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Drag Brunch

Enjoy great food, performances by the fabulous and gorgeous JizzaBella and Lyra Vega and music by Fire Island’s very own DJ Stacy. This intimate dining experience will have you wanting to get out of your seat and dance and sing along.

When: Sunday, March 19, 1

Where: Mochi Dolci, 222 West 79th Street, New York, NY 10024

Brooklyn

St. Patrick’s Day Sunday Roast at Coney Island Brewery

Welcome back to the Coney Island Brewery for a Sunday roast dinner paying homage to the Irish settlers in NYC. The chef’s buffet will feature: corned beef, vegetarian Sheppard’s pie, colcannon, roasted Brussels sprouts, Irish soda bread, and chocolate stout cupcakes with honey buttercream.

When: Sunday, March 19, 2 p.m.

Where: Coney Island Brewery, 1904 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11224

St. Patrick’s Day Game Night at Prime143

Come out and enjoy a fun night of your favorite games including giant Jenna, Connect Four, Checkers, beer pong, spades and more.

When: Friday, March 17,

Where: Prime143, 143 Thames Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237

St. Patrick’s Day Comedy Show at Littlefield

Come see the NYC’s finest comics pay tribute to the Emerald Isle in the best way they know how, with their little jokes and stories, hosted by Maeve Higgins, an actual Irish person, host of Butterboy and NPR fave. Expect loads of fun, some Celtic giveaways, and a special guest appearance from the big man himself, St. Patrick.

When: Friday, March 17, 7:30 p.m., Doors at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Littlefield, 635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217

St. Patrick’s Day at Time Out Market

Time Out Market New York is bringing the luck of the Irish to DUMBO. Come celebrate at the Time Out Market where you’ll be able to take advantage of $8 “green” beers, specials and signature Specialty Cocktails courtesy of Bushmills Whiskey: $15 “Luck of the Irish & Cold Irish Coffee. There will also be a “pot of gold” surprise giveaway offering comped drinks, if you’re lucky enough to find it. You’ll also be able to enjoy some live entertainment from the Brooklyn Irish Dance Co.

When: Friday, March 17,

Where: Time Out Market New York, 55 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Queens

Saint Patrick’s Day Scramble at Douglaston Golf Course

This is a scramble tournament at Douglaston Golf Course. Open to everyone with a $150 entry free per person.

When: Friday, March 17, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Douglaston Golf Course, 6320 Marathon Pkwy, Queens, NY 11362

40 Shades of Green: New York’s St. Patrick’s Day Gathering

The New York Irish Center brings us its second annual St Patrick’s Day cultural feast, “40 Shades of Green.” Chosen by Time Out NY as the #2 Top St Patrick’s Day activity in New York, this cavalcade of local and international performers and personalities runs a continuous six hours.

When: Friday, March 17,

Where: New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Avenue, Queens, NY 11101

St Patrick’s Day Party at Gamehaus

Gamehaus is LIC’s largest two-floor venue as a sports bar and multi functional event space. The space features over a dozen large screen TVs and the largest LED video wall for your favorite live sporting events and pay per venue events. Gamehaus is offering St Patrick’s Day specials with Beer Cocktails (and their version of a Green Michelada), as well as Green Jalapeño Balls, Green Nachos (beef, chicken or vegetarian) and Green Cocktails.

When: Friday, March 17, 8 p.m. – Saturday, March 18, 1 a.m.

Where: Gamehaus, 5-14 51st Avenue Queens, NY 11101

Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Each year the Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade marches down Bell Boulevard spreading the luck of the Irish throughout all of Bayside and Northeast Queens. The 2023 Grand Marshal is Bob Reid and our Aides to the Grand Marshal are Michelle Byrne, Michael Casey, Ciara Erdman, Robert Hogan, James O’Leary, Vinny Tolins and Father Stephen Saffron.

When: Saturday, March 25, 1 p.m.

Where: Bell Blvd, 35th Ave to 43rd Ave, Queens, NY 11361