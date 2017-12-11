Police are looking for a woman who stabbed an 18-year-old man on a subway platform near Penn Station on Sunday.

Diamond Johnson, believed to be in her early 20s, stabbed the man once in the torso after the two got into an argument on the northbound 1 Train platform inside the 34th Street - Penn Station subway station on Seventh Avenue at about 6:25 p.m., cops said.

The two know each other, according to police, but it wasn’t clear what they were arguing about.

The man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue and was in stable condition. Johnson fled the station in an unknown direction, cops said.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of Johnson early Monday morning.