East Harlem businesses affected by blast eligible for help through NY loan program

The blast destroyed two buildings and killed eight people.

Financial help is available for the East Harlem businesses owners impacted by the March gas explosion.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched the East Harlem Small Business Emergency Loan Program Wednesday that distributes $425,000 in individual loans of up to $20,000 to eligible businesses affected by the March 12 blast.

“These loans will help small business owners impacted by March’s tragic explosion get back on their feet, and I am proud that the state is joining with our local partners to support their recovery and make this program a reality,” the governor said in a statement.

The blast, which was caused by a broken gas line, destroyed two buildings, killed eight and injured dozens.

In order to be eligible for the loans, the business must be between East 115th Street and East 118th Street and between Lexington Avenue and Madison Avenue, in operation on March 11, 2014, and registered with the State as a legally established business or not-for-profit.

Interested business owners can call 212-410-0030 for more information.