Twenty firefighters were injured, three seriously, in a massive Staten Island house fire on Friday afternoon, the FDNY reported.

At around 1:26 p.m. on Feb. 17, fire personnel responded to the four-alarm blaze at 88 Shotwell Ave. in Arden Heights. Reports indicate that a stairwell collapsed in the building, causing a number of firefighters to become trapped inside for a short period.

The inferno was brought under control about three hours later, the FDNY tweeted. However, three of New York’s Bravest are now hospitalized with serious injuries; 17 others suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Two houses sustained damage as a result of the fire, which was reportedly brought under control at 2:46 p.m. Firefighters are continuing to work the scene at the time of publication, with a collapse in the rear of the structure and heavy fire damage throughout.

The firefighters were all taken to Staten Island University Hospital for their various injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Updated at 4:58 p.m. on Feb. 17.