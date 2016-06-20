Staten Island crash involving 10 cars kills 1, injures 12, NYPD says

The 75-year-old man who was killed has not yet been identified, police said.

A crash involving 10 cars on Staten Island left one man dead and 12 people injured over the weekend, the NYPD said.

It was around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday when police said they were called to Victory Boulevard and Travis Avenue for a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Police said a woman involved in a minor crash was speeding away from the scene on Travis Avenue when she slammed into multiple vehicles waiting at a red light.

The woman’s car then went airborne and hit more cars as it landed in the middle of the intersection at Victory Boulevard, according to police.

EMS personnel pronounced a 75-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, dead at the scene, police said.

Four people were taken to Staten Island University Hospital and another six people were taken to Richmond University Medical Center, police said. The female driver that caused the crash was among the four people taken to Staten Island University Hospital and was listed in critical condition, the NYPD said.

Two people refused assistance at the scene, according to police.

So far, no charges have been filed, police said.