Stella Mednik of Bay Ridge arraigned in Herald Square car crash

The former lawyer accused of tearing through Herald Square in a silver Mustang, injuring five people and crashing into Forever 21, was arraigned Monday night on multiple charges, including assault.

Stella Mednik, 34, remained at the Rose M. Singer Center at Rikers Island after a judge set her bail at $30,000 and bond at $25,000 on charges involving the Dec. 10 crash, officials said.

Mednik, who lives in Bay Ridge, has a prior sealed arrest from 2013, according to the NYPD. She began practicing law in 2005 but her license was suspended in 2011 after financial improprieties involving clients, according to New York State Supreme Court documents. Mednik’s Legal Aid attorney was not available for comment. She is due back in court Wednesday.