Stella Mednik facing multiple charges in Herald Square ‘car gone wild’ case

A 34-year-old Bay Ridge woman was awaiting arraignment Thursday on an array of charges after the silver Mustang she was driving careened through a crowded Herald Square on Wednesday night, crashing into cars, jumping a curb, plowing into the window of Forever 21 and injuring five people.

Stella Mednik, a lawyer, was charged with multiple counts of leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, refusing to take a Breathalyzer, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (a charge that usually indicates a person is driving with a suspended or revoked license), according to the NYPD.

It was not known if Mednik had prior arrests, but the 2014 Ford Mustang she was driving did not belong to her, cops said. A crack pipe was found in her purse and another crack pipe was recovered from the floor of the vehicle, said a source.

The most seriously injured victim was an 18-year-old woman from Australia, who sustained a possible broken leg and internal injuries. Her 21-year-old sister suffered head and back injuries. A 45-year-old man who suffered neck and back injuries and 24-year-old man with a left leg injury were transported to Bellevue Hospital Center along with the sisters after the accident, as was Mednik. A 26-year-old man sustained bruising, but declined treatment.

The male passenger in Mednik’s car was released without charges, police said.