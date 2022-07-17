When July Homeless Rights Month was first commemorated in 2021, nobody could have foreseen the trials and tribulations that unhoused New Yorkers would be facing just one year later.

A litany of human rights organizations such as Open Hearts Initiative, Housing Works, VOCAL-NY, and more joined those who have experienced homelessness on July 17 at Carl Schulz Park, at 86th and East End Avenue, steps away from Gracie Mansion, to denounce what has been a trying year for the city’s less fortunate.

The year 2022 has already seen two murderers targeting the undomiciled. In March, Gerald Brevard allegedly stalked the homeless in both NYC and Washington D.C, shooting at least two victims to death. Most recently Trevon Murphy–who also passed through the shelter system–allegedly went on a stabbing spree, killing one man in July and told amNewYork Metro that he committed the crimes as an act of revenge.

If this wasn’t enough, the killings came in tandem with Mayor Eric Adams’ controversial initiative to remove homeless encampments from the five boroughs. This, advocates say, perpetuates a narrative of violence and alienation toward rough sleepers while also serving to make an already hard life even more traumatic.

Felix Guzman, a member leader with VOCAL-NY and a formerly homeless individual, knows how upsetting the streets can be.

“Having been homeless, going through the shelter myself it was traumatic. It was traumatizing to see at best, death defying in reality,” Guzman told amNewYork Metro as fellow demonstrators painted protest signs. “Mayor Adams is trying to address the homeless crisis in a way that leaves a lot of people vulnerable. I understand that the sweeps are to try to bring people into safety and shelter; however, because the shelters are unsafe and the lack of having safe haven beds available where people have safety, dignity, cleanliness and also security, it leaves a lot to be desired.”

During these sweeps, those impacted tell amNewYork Metro time and time again that they would rather choose the streets over the shelter system due to what they cite as deplored conditions rife with abuse and theft. It is claims such as these that the coalition of demonstrators took to the streets to demand the city halt the sweeps, fast-track housing, and provide privacy and dignity for those in shelters.

Larry Thomas, a formerly unhoused individual spends his time volunteering with a Coalition for Homeless distributing meals to those in need for the past two years and has noticed breadlines becoming longer.

“We are still going through the same madness about homelessness,” Thomas began, “They got more women and children on these lines than anything else now…Right now it’s like you are doing everything backwards. You are talking about sweeps. I work with individuals that got swept up, they tell me ‘Yeah, I’ll go spend the night wherever they send me. Next day I’m back on the street. I’m not trying to stay in there.’ So it’s like you are adding more problems to problems.”

“I see no difference, Like I said to me, it seemed like it’s getting worse. It’s making me sad because I’m seeing more women and children out there now hungry ain’t got a place to sleep. I don’t know. Something gotta change. They gotta be a better solution to these. This is not working,” Thomas added.

The march set off at 4:30 p.m. on July 17 toward Gracie Mansion with signs held high where protesters attempted to hand their list of demands to police standing guard, which included stop the sweeps, fast track housing, no waiting for vouchers, broadening voucher eligibility, privacy and dignity in shelters, and more. However, the officers refused to accept the billboard of demands, prompting a protester to climb over metal barricades toward the mayor’s home.

Officers warned the woman to exit the frozen zone and to simply leave the billboard there for the mayor’s staff to see.

Responding to the rally, Mayor Eric Adams doubled down on his current policies in a statement, maintaining he is placing the dignity of the unhoused first.

“I have said since we started this initiative that every New Yorker deserves dignity, and we are demonstrating that this is possible. Our teams are working professionally and diligently every day to make sure that every New Yorker living on the street knows they have a better option while ensuring that everyone who lives in or visits our city can enjoy the clean public spaces we all deserve. During the first week of our subway initiative, only 22 people accepted our offers of shelter. In four months, that number has grown to more than 1,700 New Yorkers who have accepted services — coming inside and getting connected with resources to build a more stable life. I refuse to continue the decades-long tradition of the city ignoring and turning our backs on our neighbors most in need, and I’m proud that our efforts to bring people inside are working,” Adams said.