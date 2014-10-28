Student chokes to death inside Cobble Hill high school

Investigators are looking into the circumstances.

A student choked to death inside a Brooklyn school Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The student, who was not immediately identified, started choking inside the School for International Studies on Baltic Street in Cobble Hill just after noon and was immediately rushed to Methodist Hospital, an FDNY spokeswoman said.

The student did not survive.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of this loss, and my heart goes out to the student’s family and the entire school community,” Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina said in a statement. “We will have guidance counselors at the school to help support the community during this tragedy.”

Investigators have been contacted to ensure all proper protocol was followed, said a Department of Education spokeswoman.