Police were searching for a man on Monday after they said he threatened passengers on the subway with a knife following an argument over him reportedly slapping his own child.

The stroller-pushing man, in his 20s, allegedly pulled out a folding knife as the northbound E train pulled into the West 4th station on June 24 after he got into an argument with a 45-year-old man, police said.

The suspect reportedly became angry when the other man criticized him for slapping his young child, according to ABC/7, who spoke to the victim.

“I promise you that, I will kill you on this train. I promise you bro,” the suspect is heard saying in a video obtained by the station. He added about his child: “Because he’s my son and I could do that.”

Police also released a soundless video of the incident.

The suspect then holds the doors of the train open in the station with the stroller on the platform, daring the victim to “Come out here bro,” according to the video.

He then spits into the car before finally walking away.